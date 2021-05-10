Cool weather, storm chances expected through midweek

Cool temperatures and a persistent chance of rain will dominate southern Oklahoma weather for most of the week before returning to more normal conditions by the weekend. A Monday thunderstorm that dumped rain and hail on Ardmore could be repeated in isolated areas through at least Wednesday.

“I think as we approach the morning hours tomorrow, it’s going to be similar to what happened today, said Ryan Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, on Monday afternoon.

Almost one-third of an inch of rain fell in Ardmore during a brief storm around noon on Monday that included roughly quarter-inch hail in some areas. Barnes said the threat of isolated thunderstorms similar to Monday’s storm will persist across southern Oklahoma as an area of high pressure sits over Midwestern states early this week.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, Barnes expects rain and hail to pose the biggest threats to southern Oklahoma. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees and nighttime lows will regularly dip near 50.

“The main threat will be hail and possibly some localized flooding as well,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to begin warming by Thursday but will remain about 10 degrees below average for early May. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday’s high temperature will reach the low 70s. Ardmore records an average high temperature of about 81 degrees on May 13.

“Friday, we’ll start warming up pretty quick,” Barnes said. “As we approach the weekend, we see a more typical May environment.”

A 30% chance of rain remains in the forecast throughout the end of the week and into the weekend, and Barnes said rain chances again climb to about 50% by early next week.